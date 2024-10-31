Cracking down on Hate Science
Their Own Data Just Ended the Mandate Narrative
Alberta’s Report Was the Warning. This Paper Is the Proof.
Nov 27
Stats Critic
February 2025
ALBERTA'S DAMNING COVID-19 REPORT: What's In it & What's Missing
A frank assessment of how the report needs to be leveraged but also strengthened
Feb 13
Stats Critic
Salvaging the COVID-19 Vaccine Narrative
The Norwegian Study and others that seek to deflect attention from troubling trends
Feb 4
October 2024
Fudging the Numbers with the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table: Part 1
A closer look into these so-called "experts" and their unscientific ways
Oct 31, 2024
Stats Critic
April 2024
Navigating through the Numerical Warfare
Pandemic fraud must be fought and defeated
Apr 9, 2024
Stats Critic
October 2022
Facts Wither in the Battle of the Experts
Court Series #1: The Seneca College Vaccine Mandate Court Challenge
Oct 10, 2022
Stats Critic
September 2022
University of Toronto gives discrimination and defrauding Canadians the green light
Complaint filed against U of T: Breach of Research Integrity Policy
Sep 2, 2022
Stats Critic
August 2022
"Modelers" and their fake simulations need to be reined in, NOW!
Public Health’s journey into counterfactual modeling and propaganda
Aug 26, 2022
Stats Critic
June 2022
One has to be able to distinguish between make-believe and science
Round 3: University of Toronto plays dumb about #FismansFraud
Jun 28, 2022
Stats Critic
University of Toronto considers scientific fraud the norm for faculty members?
Allegations of blatant fabrication & falsification "within the norms of the research community"
Jun 2, 2022
Stats Critic
May 2022
#FismansFraud - Formal Complaint Filed with University of Toronto
Fabrication, falsification and willfully misrepresenting results amongst allegations of fraud.
May 27, 2022
Stats Critic
The Fisman et al. Swindle – A Blistering Rebuke
Science should not be used as a weapon to quash human rights and defraud Canadians
May 16, 2022
Stats Critic
