Cracking down on Hate Science

Cracking down on Hate Science

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Joseph Hickey's avatar
Joseph Hickey
6d

You might find our article about s.7 and how the "principles of fundamental justice" clause is used to deny the rights of individuals subjected to vaccine mandates in Canada rather than to protect them, as it should! Link: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4248193

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1 reply by Stats Critic
Sean Arthur Joyce's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce
4d

Unfortunately these were merely the first and most aggressive steps toward the totalitarianism that has now gripped our governments. Aldous Huxley foretold decades ago what is now unfolding:

“The constitutions will not be abrogated, and the good laws will remain on the statute book; but these liberal forms will merely serve to mask and adorn a profoundly illiberal substance . . . by means of ever more effective methods of mind-manipulation, the democracies will change their nature; the quaint old forms — elections, parliaments, Supreme Courts and all the rest — will remain. The underlying substance will be a new kind of non-violent totalitarianism. All the traditional names, all the hallowed slogans will remain exactly what they were in the good old days. Democracy and freedom will be the theme of every broadcast and editorial — but democracy and freedom in a strictly Pickwickian sense. Meanwhile the ruling oligarchy and its highly trained elite of soldiers, policemen, thought-manufacturers and mind-manipulators will quietly run the show as they see fit.” —Brave New World Revisited

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