Charter S7: Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.

In 2021, Canadians faced a brutal coercive dilemma: submit to an irreversible medical intervention or face crushing penalties — indefinite unpaid leave, job termination, loss of mobility, EI denial, social isolation, stigma. Before COVID-19, this kind of state coercion was unthinkable. Any attempt to impose it would have been struck down as blatantly unconstitutional.

What changed? Not the Charter. Not the law.

What changed was the government’s new toolkit — and the perceived emergency that let them deploy it at unprecedented scale and speed: exploiting administrative loopholes, mastering fear-driven narratives to psychologically manipulate millions, “misinformation” campaigns to suppress dissent, and courts willing to go along with the game.

Under s.7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, everyone has the right to make fundamental health decisions free from undue state interference — government action cannot be arbitrary, overbroad, or disproportionate. This right includes refusing unwanted medical treatments like vaccination.

Vaccination is a highly invasive, irreversible medical procedure and all medical interventions carry risk — that risk must be justified. For healthy people facing only hypothetical future risk (currently uninfected and thus ZERO current risk to others), this bar has historically been considered unmeetable in Canada, constituting a prima facie violation of s7.

While section 1 may theoretically allow such an infringement in extraordinary circumstances (e.g., imminent danger to others), the threshold is extremely high — and the government bears the heavy burden of proof. In practice, it has never succeeded at the Supreme Court of Canada level because s.7 violations signal “fundamental unfairness.”

In 2018 — just two years before the pandemic — the Ontario Nurses’ Association won a major case against “vaccinate or mask” policies for seasonal flu in hospitals. Why? The policy violated bodily autonomy and privacy, interfered with personal medical choice, was arbitrary and overbroad (presuming risk without individualized assessment), and disproportionate. Arbitrator William Kaplan found that forcing healthy, asymptomatic unvaccinated nurses to wear masks was “illogical and makes no sense” and “the exact opposite of being reasonable,” causing stigma and harassment, with harms outweighing any speculative benefit. The policy had failed every principle of fundamental justice.

That case involved a hospital setting and a choice: vaccinate or mask. Just a few years later, COVID-19 mandates exploded far beyond healthcare, often demanding vaccination or termination/unpaid leave. That these far more coercive policies — injecting employees with the first-ever genetic vaccines, rushed at “warp speed” — were not only implemented but legally upheld for a respiratory virus comparable to seasonal flu for most people is nothing short of shocking.

So what happened? Why did institutions that should have protected Charter rights instead actively enable the violations — and why did so many Canadians go along?

The answer lies in something older than the Charter itself: human psychology under pressure. The government didn’t just benefit from conformity — it deliberately cultivated it.

The Psychology of Compliance: Lessons Not Wasted

“Ordinary people, simply doing their jobs, and without any particular hostility on their part, can become agents in a terrible destructive process.”

— Stanley Milgram, Obedience to Authority (1974)

The classic experiments by Stanley Milgram and Solomon Asch from the 1950s and 60s offer a chilling blueprint for mass conformity — even when measures clash with personal values, common sense, or visible evidence of harm. These studies showed that under pressure, most people will obey authority or conform to the group, even against their own conscience or the plain evidence right in front of them — especially under the very conditions the Canadian government seemed to replicate almost perfectly.

In Milgram’s shock experiments, obedience skyrocketed when the authority figure was physically present and close by. Participants were far more likely to keep “zapping” the learner (really an actor) when the experimenter was right there in the room, issuing calm, direct commands. During the pandemic, Prime Minister Trudeau ramped up his visibility with those daily doorstep briefings from his cottage or Rideau cottage grounds — speaking straight to cameras and the nation in a controlled, personal way that echoed that proximity effect.

Milgram also showed how obedience increased when authority was backed by credible experts or institutions. Participants were more compliant when the setup carried the prestige of a Yale lab or “scientific” framing. The Canadian government leaned on this hard, parading public health officials, doctors, and scientists to endorse every policy as “following the science” — even as the science evolved weekly — making dissent seem anti-expert or irrational.

Milgram’s findings went further: obedience surged when tasks escalated in small, incremental steps — each increase felt minor enough that participants didn’t quit. This mirrored the government’s rapid rollout of rules: starting with masks and distancing, then escalating to lockdowns, passports, and mandates, leaving little time for reflection or resistance. The government also weaponized fear as a key motivator, amplifying pandemic threats instead of the traditional “keep calm and carry on” message expected in crises, while presenting compliance (lockdowns, vaccines) as the only path to safety.

Another Milgram tactic was distancing compliers from the harm caused — obedience dropped when participants had to touch the learner or hear screams up close, but rose when the victim was out of sight. The government perfected this through scapegoating, social isolation, and othering: unvaccinated Canadians were framed as threats to “the greater good,” with harms like job loss or social exclusion trivialized as “necessary sacrifices,” psychologically distancing the obedient majority from the suffering of nonconformists. Public messaging encouraged neighbors, friends, and family to turn on “anti-vaxxers” or rule-breakers, amplifying peer pressure and making nonconformists feel like threats and outcasts rather than fellow citizens with valid concerns.

Meanwhile, Asch’s line-judgment tests revealed how conformity surges when the group is unanimous — no dissenting voices. Without any pushback, people doubted their own eyes and went along. A single ally breaking ranks could slash conformity by up to 75%, but the effect was fragile. When that ally suddenly switched back to the majority, conformity surged right back up — often to near the original level — undoing most of the protective effect. When a dissenter was removed from the experiment without conforming, conformity rose more gradually but never fully recovered, leaving a lingering crack in the group pressure.

“When consensus comes under the dominance of conformity, the social process is polluted and the individual at the same time surrenders the powers on which his functioning as a feeling and thinking being depends.”

— Solomon Asch, Scientific American (1955)

Canada’s approach hit these notes hard. Dissenting voices were systematically sidelined through early Parliament shutdowns, generous subsidies and close ties with legacy media, and partnerships with platforms like Twitter, Google, and Facebook — all designed to amplify official lines while throttling “misinformation.” Strict censorship rules around COVID content, combined with lockdowns and social isolation, created an echo chamber where opposition felt isolated or dangerous.

In the fall of 2021, dissent became extremely costly — job loss, financial ruin, social ostracism — so that even reluctant colleagues eventually caved. The disillusionment among holdouts was immediate and profound. As soon as the last visible ally conformed, resistance crumbled fast — exactly as Asch’s experiments predicted.

But when a small group of holdouts refused to cave — with truckers at the core — they briefly created a large-scale single-ally effect, shattering the manufactured unanimity. Their visible dissent sparked the largest peaceful protest in Canadian history, with impact felt worldwide. For a moment, the lingering crack widened into a real fracture.

The government treated this as an existential threat. It turned to drastic measures to snuff it out: the illegal invocation of the Emergencies Act. This halted the momentum in its tracks and created a chilling effect on future dissent. The immediate benefits of silencing opposition clearly outweighed any political or legal repercussions — almost none materialized.

As the parallels above make clear, the Canadian government didn’t just stumble into these tactics. It deliberately prioritized and expanded behavioural science to boost obedience and shape public behaviour during COVID-19. This approach was so effective that the Impact Canada Behavioural Science unit’s methods are now fully integrated into public health policy at the Public Health Agency of Canada. With Canada’s highly centralized power structure — where the Prime Minister and Cabinet hold tight control over both policy and the official narrative — mass conformity wasn’t just likely from a behavioural science perspective. It was an engineered inevitability.

The experiments predicted it decades ago: under the right mix of authority, unanimity, isolation, and moral framing, ordinary people will set aside their conscience and go along. The government took these mechanisms a giant step further: ordinary Canadians were induced to harm themselves — surrendering bodily autonomy, accepting irreversible risks, and giving up personal freedoms — all under the moral framing of “protecting others” and “the greater good.” The same psychological tools that once made people shock strangers now made them demand — or quietly accept — restrictions on their own rights.

For those desperately trying to reason with the masses amid the heavy-handed oppression, it was a losing battle — at the time.

But time changes everything.

It has created enough distance for Canadians to start re-examining those policies without the fog of immediate fear.

Dissenting facts are breaking through the old censorship wall, and more people are at least willing to listen. Yet the reflex to trivialize the damage and memory-hole the whole ordeal remains strong — especially among those who complied, enforced, or looked away. The soothing story persists: “temporary measures, necessary to save lives, unfortunate but unavoidable side effects.” Institutions cling to it to dodge accountability. That narrative has to be demolished.

The only way to do it is with a cold, forensic, irrefutable record of the Charter violations — every breach, every consequence, every lie and manipulated metric laid bare. That kind of evidence shatters denials, forces uncomfortable reckoning, and opens the door to real reparations. Courts deferred to government during the panic, but they aren’t immune forever. History shows they bend under sustained public pressure, mounting proof, and a shifting tide, especially as institutional vulnerabilities grow. The moment to build that unbreakable record is right now — before new crises or tighter controls let the forgetting win.

The analysis kicks off here: why vaccine mandates were a blatant prima facie s.7 violation — and how the genetic, experimental, and rushed vaccines were muscled through, pushing those violations to the absolute extreme.

Section 7 isn’t about society or statistics — it’s about the individual. The analysis must look at this specific person, in their actual circumstances, and ask: did the state action deprive them of life, liberty, or security of the person in a way that was arbitrary, overbroad, or grossly disproportionate? Aggregate benefits, public-interest excuses, and “what if” population scenarios have no place here — those are s.1 questions, not s.7. Statistics can help illuminate the claimant’s real situation, but they cannot be used to justify the deprivation by weighing societal good against individual rights. Yet time after time, courts and government arguments have tried to smuggle them in anyway.

Unreasonableness: The Individual Perspective

Consider a single healthy, uninfected federal worker: no immediate transmission risk to others, yet suddenly required to take an irreversible medical intervention—a vaccine that doesn’t stop infection or transmission but carries documented life-threatening risks — for the hypothetical chance of future infection and workplace attendance during a short (7–14 day) infectious period, possibly asymptomatic.

This coercion is unreasonable on its face. The policy rests on a fragile chain of “what-ifs”: that an unvaccinated, healthy worker might someday get infected, might show up at work while contagious, and might pass the virus to someone else — despite mounting evidence by fall 2021 that vaccine efficacy had waned dramatically, with breakthrough infections commonplace to the point that vaccinated people faced essentially equivalent transmission risks. The employee’s reasonable choice not to vaccinate — to sidestep common vaccine side effects that often feel like a mild bout of COVID-19, plus the rarer but scientifically documented dangers of myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, neurological issues, or even death — is overridden by penalties so severe (indefinite unpaid leave, job loss, EI denial, restricted mobility) that they artificially tip the scales toward forced compliance, rendering genuine choice illusory.

From the individual’s perspective, real-world effects matter most: feeling sick, missing work, family disruptions, and long-term health worries — not abstract trial endpoints. During the pandemic, though, those everyday, tangible concerns were swept aside by fear-driven messaging and marketing-style metrics.

The randomized trials focused on a narrow, clinically questionable endpoint: PCR-confirmed symptomatic COVID-19. Headlines screamed “95% relative efficacy!” based on just 170 confirmed cases (162 in placebo, 8 in vaccine).

What got buried was the fine print that mattered most to real people:

Nearly all those cases were mild anyway, and the vaccine did little to reduce overall covid-like illness — the kind of respiratory symptoms that send people home sick regardless of the cause. In the Pfizer trial, there were 3,410 suspected but PCR-negative cases (1,594 in the vaccine group, 1,816 in placebo), completely dwarfing the 170 confirmed ones. When you factor those in, the net reduction in symptomatic events drops to around 20%.

The absolute risk reduction against confirmed illness was tiny — less than 1% — with even smaller (near-zero) benefits against hospitalization or death in healthy adults under 65, where such outcomes were extremely rare.

Meanwhile, short-term adverse vaccine side effects like headache, fatigue, and pain affected the majority of vaccine recipients and were common enough to cause sick days, while rarer but serious risks (myocarditis, clots, neurological issues) loomed as a very real trade-off for minimal personal upside.

From there, things just continued to get worse. At the time of rollout, it was already public knowledge that the vaccines’ ability to reduce transmission — the core justification for mandates — was speculative at best (not established in the RCTs). Breakthrough cases quickly mounted, and by summer 2021 — before mandates were imposed — massive outbreaks were erupting in highly vaccinated settings. In Provincetown, Massachusetts, following July 4 celebrations, a CDC-tracked cluster saw 74% of cases among fully vaccinated individuals. Iceland, one of the most vaccinated countries, reported higher incidence rates among the vaccinated during its Delta wave. Israel was openly acknowledging that two doses weren’t sufficient to curb community transmission, prompting emergency approval of a third dose in July. Even more alarming, AstraZeneca had already been restricted or pulled in many countries due to rare but life-threatening blood clots (TTS), while growing reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA vaccination — especially in young males — were raising alarms among parents, athletes, and students.

Yet, with all these warning signs flashing red, the Canadian government decided fall 2021 was the perfect time to roll out sweeping vaccine mandates across federal sectors and transportation. It completely blows the mind.

To grasp just how reckless this was, watch this compilation spanning December 2020 to the end of 2021 (with a fast-forward to Trudeau’s April 2023 gaslighting clip): from early assurances of ‘no mandatory vaccination’ and ignored red flags, to mandates imposed amid breakthroughs and safety alarms, and finally to heartbreaking individual injury stories. The timeline speaks for itself — capped by MP Anthony Housefather’s 2023 admission that vaccines were rushed without normal testing, companies demanded liability protection, and the goal was simply to sign as many vaccine contracts as possible.

From ‘no mandatory vaccination’ to mandates imposed amid breakthroughs and safety alarms:

0:00 – Early assurances ('“no mandates,” vaccine passports illegal)

0:22 – 95% efficacy hype & asymptomatic uncertainty

0:38 – Breakthrough cases

1:23 – AstraZeneca clots

2:46 – Summer 2021 outbreaks (Ontario, Iceland, elsewhere)

3:19 – Mandates announced + “losing more than jobs”

3:57 – Myocarditis warnings

5:16 – Winter surge + vaccinated staff out sick

5:46 – Trudeau 2023 gaslighting

6:14 – MP Anthony Housefather February 2023 admission: rushed testing, liability protection, priority on contracts

6:35 – Vaccine injury stories

The video compilation exposes a damning timeline: early assurances that vaccination would never be mandatory, escalating evidence of vaccine failures and risks — all ignored as mandates and passports rolled out anyway. Canada squandered its rollout lag — months-ahead signals from Israel, the CDC, and others screamed “stop” — yet Trudeau chose that moment to intensify coercion instead of heeding the warnings.

This wasn’t ignorance — it was on the news. Authorities can’t claim “we didn’t know” or nullify reality with mathematical models and flawed “science” that contradicted observable facts. It reeks of deliberate misuse of scientific authority and data — a manipulated smokescreen to gaslight Canadians into compliance, despite knowing the policies were unjustified, unconstitutional under s.7, and would cause profound harm — coerced injections with known risks, economic ruin, social alienation, eroded trust.

As these clips make painfully clear, the evidence of questionable transmission benefit and rising risks was public and undeniable — authorities knew, or should have known — yet mandates rolled out anyway. This reckless disregard underscores why the coercion was not only unreasonable on its face but a profound violation of individual security of the person under s.7.

The next step is to examine precisely how vaccine mandates failed the three core principles of fundamental justice under s.7: arbitrary, overbroad, and grossly disproportionate.

In the next post, we’ll do exactly that — a detailed breakdown of the full s.7 analysis and why courts have so far avoided calling it what it is.

This kicks off the COVID Charter Initiative — a new series dedicated to clear, evidence-based examination of Canada’s COVID-19 mandates under sections 7 and 1 of the Charter. Using timelines, observable facts, and objective evidentiary analysis, future posts will also explore the Oakes test, Crown tactics to circumvent Charter protections, and the broader democratic consequences.

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Thanks for reading!

A Note on This Analysis: While lawyers argue the legal cases, my role as a statistician is to provide the clear evidentiary foundation that is often missing.

Disclaimer: This is not legal advice. I am not a lawyer. This series offers an independent statistical and evidentiary analysis for informational and educational purposes only. Readers should consult a qualified lawyer for advice specific to their situation.

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