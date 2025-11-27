Cracking down on Hate Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April Prairie's avatar
April Prairie
14h

In a perfect and just world the ones responsible for this entire fiasco would be punished, severely. With the mountains of evidence piling up globally (still being throttled) can you see anyone ever being convicted? And who should be charged and what should the charges be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bernard Massie's avatar
Bernard Massie
14h

Great work Regina, thanks to you, the spirit and the letter of truth will shine on! An essential piece of statistical analysis that exemplifies the utility of proper data analysis while emphasizing the danger of manipulation by confused and or malveillant twisted minds that care more about power and status than the wellbeing of society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Regina Watteel
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture