In the first post of the COVID Charter Initiative, I included a detailed timeline near the end to show the coercive reality Canadians faced and how government justifications evolved despite mounting red flags.

Because that post was long, and because this timeline is so central to the entire analysis, I’ve created a cleaner, more focused 3-minute version. It deserves its own space.

Why This Timeline Is So Important — Especially at the s.7 Stage

This timeline is one of the most powerful assets for demonstrating a violation of s.7. It relies on observable, contemporaneous facts rather than contested scientific literature or population-level models.

It shows what the government said, when they said it, and what their own data revealed at the time — and that it was all public knowledge, broadcast on the news.

No epidemiological model or expert opinion can override this chronological record. It provides a clear, irrefutable foundation for assessing whether the mandates were arbitrary, overbroad, or grossly disproportionate under the principles of fundamental justice.

This timeline reveals several critical facts:

Early public assurances from leaders (including Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Kenney) that mandates and passports would not be imposed — reflecting the pre-2021 understanding that such measures were unconstitutional.

Open acknowledgment at rollout that it was unknown whether the vaccines were effective against carrying the coronavirus and spreading it.

Breakthrough cases appeared almost immediately and became commonplace by spring 2021, with major outbreaks occurring in highly vaccinated settings well before most mandates were imposed — including in countries ahead in the vaccine rollout like Iceland, which reported higher case rates among the vaccinated during the Delta wave in summer 2021, long before Omicron emerged.

Serious safety signals (AstraZeneca clots, myocarditis/pericarditis especially in young males) that were known while coercion increased.

Government surveillance data showed, by December 2021, most cases and higher case rates among the vaccinated — even as the unvaccinated were publicly blamed for hospital strain and lockdowns.

This timeline does something powerful that many Charter challenges have not: it lets the chronology speak for itself. A simple, visual timeline using the government’s own words and data should have been central to these cases. Instead, many challenges became bogged down in complex expert battles and procedural arguments.

That strategy benefits the government. A clear timeline forces a binary confrontation with the facts. It doesn’t say “the science was uncertain” or “reasonable people could disagree.” It shows, in straightforward chronological order, what the government claimed at specific moments, what their own surveillance data revealed at the time, and how policies continued — and even escalated — despite mounting contradictory evidence.

This kind of direct, visual evidence makes it much harder for a judge to hide behind “deference to experts” or “emergency context.”

For claimants this timeline is golden. It requires no expensive experts and uses abundant public footage. A simple, powerful visual that “just shows what happened” shifts power away from institutional gatekeepers toward something any reasonable person can evaluate.

So, What Happened in Practice?

Despite the power of straightforward chronological evidence, many Charter challenges to the mandates did not make strong use of it. Several patterns emerged:

Cases were often framed narrowly or defensively — focusing on procedural issues, religious exemptions, or s.1 arguments rather than building a robust, individual-focused s.7 case.

Legal proceedings frequently became dominated by complex expert reports and statistical battles. This introduced layers of uncertainty and technical complexity where a clear timeline could have provided simplicity and clarity.

Courts, many of which openly acknowledged they lacked the scientific expertise to deeply evaluate competing claims, tended to defer to government public health authorities and their experts.

In practice, the government often appeared firmly in the driver’s seat.

Because it is relatively easy for proceedings to become derailed in favor of the Crown — through expert battles, procedural complexity, and deferential standards — claimants and their counsel must be highly aware of these tactics and develop deliberate strategies to keep the focus on the individual’s actual circumstances and the proper boundaries between s.7 and s.1.

This is precisely the purpose of the COVID Charter Initiative: to provide the insight, framing, and tools needed to build stronger, more disciplined Charter challenges that stay true to the intent of the Charter.

In short: the timeline is powerful because it is simple, visual, and hard to spin. It is a strong asset that cuts through the complexity and gives any reasonable person a clear foundation for evaluating whether the mandates were arbitrary, overbroad, or grossly disproportionate under s.7.

In the next post, we’ll examine the first principle of fundamental justice — arbitrariness — in detail. Using the timeline and other irrefutable facts, we’ll show why the mandates failed this test from the individual’s actual circumstances.

Engineered Conformity ← Previous Post

Next Post → PFJ: Arbitrariness

This is Post 2 of the COVID Charter Initiative series.

See the full series guide and latest updates here: The COVID Charter Initiative Guide

Thanks for reading!

A Note on This Analysis: While lawyers argue the legal cases, my role as a statistician is to provide clear, observable evidentiary tools — like this timeline — that are often missing or underutilized in Charter challenges.

The goal of this series is to fill a critical gap — by providing clear framing, exposing recurring tactics that have weakened s.7 protection, and equipping litigants, advocates, and everyday Canadians with better tools to understand what happened and pursue accountability.

Disclaimer: I am a PhD statistician. I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice. This series offers an independent statistical and evidentiary analysis for informational and educational purposes only. Readers should consult a qualified lawyer for advice specific to their situation.

#CharterRights #Section7 #COVIDMandates #VaccineMandates