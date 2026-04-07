Cracking down on Hate Science

Cracking down on Hate Science

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
4d

Everything should be clear to the mid-level intelligent person but to so many they just can't comprehend that a gvt could do such a thing and that there could be no reason for the gvt to lie. The masses are blinded by subservience to authority. Thank you, but we are in the "waiting room" watching the rest of the world, hoping they will catch up to the reality of what has been done and what could come next.

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Tamara's avatar
Tamara
4d

Have you heard about the civil court case in the Netherlands against Bourla & Gates by jab injured? Sasha Latypova was on Redacted providing an update. She mentions Canada and talks about the coordination of the Covid response. Quite interesting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQiubYh2bsI&t=65s

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