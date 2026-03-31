COVID Charter Initiative: Full Series Guide

“Because the Charter only means something when it is rigorously applied.”

This series delivers a comprehensive, stage-by-stage merits evaluation of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports, and travel restrictions under sections 7 and 1 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Section 7 examined from the individual’s actual circumstances

Section 1 with proper scrutiny of societal objectives

How the Crown circumvented Charter protections

The broader erosion of democratic rights and the ripple effects if no course correction is made

Drawing on my background as a PhD statistician specializing in risk-benefit analysis, uncertainty quantification, and modeling, the series examines the scientific and statistical foundations of the mandates and maps their flaws to constitutional principles using clear timelines, observable facts, and objective evidentiary analysis.

The goal is to fill a critical gap in accessible, evidence-based resources — providing clear framing, exposing recurring tactics that have weakened s.7 protection, and equipping litigants, advocates, and everyday Canadians with better tools to understand what happened and pursue accountability.

Series Structure

Phase 1: Section 7 – The Right to Life, Liberty, and Security of the Person (Launch: March 31, 2026)

Post 1: Yes, the Vaccine Mandates Were a Prima Facie Violation of s.7 (March 31, 2026) The brutal choices imposed in 2021, how behavioural science facilitated compliance, and why the mandates were unreasonable from the individual’s perspective. Includes a timeline video.

Post 2: The COVID Timeline: Observable Facts That No Model Can Erase (Coming soon)

Posts 3-5: Why the Vaccine Mandates Failed Section 7: The Triple Failure of Fundamental Justice (Coming soon) Arbitrariness Overbroad Grossly Disproportionate



Additional posts in this part will explore the Crown’s and courts’ reinterpretation of section 7 principles.

Phase 2: Section 1 – Reasonable Limits in a Free and Democratic Society (Planned)

A thorough breakdown of the Oakes test: pressing and substantial objective, rational connection, minimal impairment, and overall proportionality.

Phase 3: Circumventing the Charter (Planned – contingent on support)

Examination of tactics used to bypass or weaken Charter protections, including deference loopholes, procedural strategies, selective use of data, and strained legal interpretations.

Phase 4: The Ripple Effect – Erosion of Democracy (Planned – contingent on support)

Broader societal and democratic consequences of the mandates and the normalization of rights erosion.

Support the Series

If you believe the Charter must be rigorously defended and that this kind of independent analysis is necessary, here’s how you can help:

Subscribe for free updates and access to paid deep dives

Contribute via Ko-fi (one-time or recurring)

Sponsor the initiative or explore partnership opportunities

Interested in sponsoring the series or discussing a partnership?

Please reach out at regina@statscritic.com or via Substack message.

Acknowledgements

This series is made possible thanks to the generous support of early backers and organizations committed to Charter rights and evidence-based analysis.

Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice. The content in this series is an independent statistical and evidentiary analysis intended for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional legal advice. Readers should consult a qualified lawyer for advice specific to their situation.

Last updated: April 3, 2026