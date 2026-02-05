Cracking down on Hate Science

On the Kaministiquia's avatar
On the Kaministiquia
5d

As always, "follow the science" means "follow the money." Caulfield and Fisman were perhaps the two most execrable Canadian academics during Covid Mania. The fact that they have not been forced to resign in disgrace could not be a better indication of the depths to which the academy in Canada has sunk.

Mark F Proudman's avatar
Mark F Proudman
5d

Your research shows that insiders can move through or around the approval system, rapidly securing significant amounts of taxpayer money. I'd add two points:

1. If a Conservative government tried to give money to its friends, the bureaucrats would slow it down and leak all over it. The large network of professors and experts that appears on the ScienceUpFirst website wouldn't be there, and the effort would be pilloried as propaganda.

2. Notwithstanding all the money, they've produced a lame website full of predictable content. Their efforts are ineffective, even when they really care about an issue (as they do with this).

They are profligate, but ineffective. I'm not sure if that's reassuring.

