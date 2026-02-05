I finally received the first batch from three Access to Information and Privacy (ATIP) requests into the unusual, fast-tracked funding of ScienceUpFirst (SUF) — the federally-backed “debunking” platform co-founded by law professor Timothy Caulfield and Liberal-appointed Senator Stan Kutcher.

Launched in 2021, SUF immediately scored $1.75 million from PHAC’s Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) as part of Canada’s marketing strategy to combat “vaccine hesitancy” and boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence and uptake. The pilot was set to expire in March 2022 — but the government cash kept rolling in.

SUF wins PHAC grant to fight “misinformation” about COVID-19 vaccines and encourage vaccine uptake. Picture taken from the University of Alberta Website; examples of COVID myths taken from SUF’s pitch for CIHR funding.

In early 2022, with PHAC funding winding down, Kutcher and Caulfield went straight to the top with their hands out, bypassing any semblance of transparent, competitive processes. My ATIPs reveal a troubling pattern: direct high-level access, internal government emails showing staff scrambling with “creative funding opportunities,” rapid presidential approvals, administrative “reviews” by a handful of internal staff, heavy redactions obscuring who and how decisions were made, and the repeated misuse of directed grants to skirt competition and accountability — no open calls, no competing bids, no external peer review.

Below are highlights from my ATIP package.

Senator Kutcher’s High-Level Plea for More Cash

Late January–early February 2022, the Freedom Convoy choked Ottawa and border crossings in protest against vaccine mandates and restrictions. Provincial data was showing vaccinated COVID cases dominating and their infection rates outpacing unvaccinated ones — yet the scapegoating of the unvaccinated continued, fueled by official narratives that ran counter to the emerging reality. As top politicians and public health officials persisted in pushing misinformation to justify ongoing restrictions, Liberal-appointed Senator Stan Kutcher quietly sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, pitching ScienceUpFirst (SUF) as the essential counter to the “anti-vaccination/anti-public health measures movement.”

The CC list was a who’s-who of Liberal power: Dominic LeBlanc, Jean-Yves Duclos, Carolyn Bennett, Steven Guilbeault, Pablo Rodriguez, François-Philippe Champagne, and a handful of key parliamentary secretaries. Kutcher wasn’t subtle. As co-founder of ScienceUpFirst (SUF), he urged Freeland to keep the initiative in mind during budget preparations and requested a meeting to discuss further support.

The letter framed SUF as an urgent public-health necessity: the only proven national platform countering the COVID “infodemic” with “evidence-based” information — boasting massive social-media reach, deep community partnerships, and a successful PHAC pilot set to expire in March 2022. He pitched expansion into mental health, climate action, and addictions — all while positioning SUF as the antidote to “anti-vax” narratives fueling the very protests unfolding outside.

Senator Stan Kutcher’s letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland requesting a meeting and advocating funds be set aside for SUF

Timing is everything. This landed at the height of the Freedom Convoy — when public trust in top-down health messaging was collapsing and questions about mandates were loudest. Yet here was a sitting senator, Liberal-appointed and SUF co-founder, using official Senate letterhead to lobby the Deputy Prime Minister and cabinet heavyweights for more money for the very entity he helped create.

Under the Senate Ethics Code, senators must not improperly further another entity’s private interests or use their position to influence decisions for private gain. Kutcher has disclosed his SUF role and insists it’s non-partisan public-health work. No direct financial benefit to him is evident, and no formal complaint or ruling has surfaced.

But the appearance is impossible to ignore: a senator pushing for budget consideration and a meeting to sustain and expand his own brainchild, directed to the ministers who control health, finance, and environment portfolios. Whether it crosses a legal line or not, it looks like leveraging senatorial influence to benefit a personal affiliation — especially when the very next step was Timothy Caulfield emailing CIHR President Michael Strong directly for $1.5 million in bridge funding.

“There is great potential to leverage the $1.75 million start-up investment in ScienceUpFirst from PHAC to grow the current platform and networks and apply our model to combat misinformation in other areas of science such as mental health and addictions, environment, climate change.” — Senator Kutcher, letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland et al. 2022

Indeed, just days after Caulfield’s direct email to President Strong, Magda Byma (SUF Director) emailed CIHR senior staff Adrian Mota on February 17, 2022, thanking him for his “tremendous support” and attaching — alongside SUF impact summaries — Kutcher’s letter to Freeland as part of the briefing package.

This shows the senator’s advocacy wasn’t sitting idle — it was being actively circulated inside CIHR as they scrambled to fast-track funding, complete with “creative opportunities” and a proposed multi-agency “coalition.” The line from advocacy to approval was disturbingly short.

The real scandal isn’t one letter. It’s what this funding model enables. By preferentially resourcing a single initiative like SUF with millions in directed, non-competitive grants, the government effectively hands one group a near-monopoly on defining “misinformation” and guiding public behavior. No open competition. No external peer review. No independent oversight to ensure definitions are balanced rather than one-sided. Instead, a federally-backed entity gets to label concerns as disinformation — even legitimate questions about mandates, breakthrough infections, or evolving data — while alternative perspectives are left scrambling for airtime and resources.

When one group is handed the megaphone and the mandate, it’s no longer about protecting the public from misinformation. It’s about controlling the narrative — with taxpayer dollars and minimal accountability.

Caulfield’s Direct Line to the CIHR President

As Senator Kutcher’s letter was reaching ministers, Timothy Caulfield — SUF’s co-founder — emailed CIHR President Michael Strong directly.

On February 11, 2022, he wrote: “Forgive me for emailing you directly… our (really amazingly successful!!!) science communication initiative, ScienceUpFirst (SUF), is in urgent need of bridge funding.” He attached bullets on reach and impact, stressed the PHAC IPF pilot ending March 31, 2022, and asked for $100,000/month to bridge the gap.

Timothy Caulfield’s February 11, 2022 email to CIHR President Michael Strong

The response was immediate and revealing.

Internal emails show CIHR staff jumping to make it happen fast: Christina Cefaloni asked for “creative funding opportunities,” President Strong suggested a “coalition of the willing”(Health Canada, PHAC, SSHRC, and ISED), and Allison Forsythe added that CIHR would likely “become the lead for herding these cats.”

Internal CIHR Emails: Strong’s “coalition of the willing” email + Cefaloni’s “creative funding opportunities” reply

Less than three weeks later, SUF had $1.5 million — directed, no peer review, no competition, presidential rubber stamp. For context: in CIHR’s Fall 2025 Project Grant competition, only 13.6% of applicants succeeded, with average grants under $216,000 per year. SUF received seven times that annual amount — handed over on a silver platter, no external scrutiny required.

This wasn’t normal bridge funding for disrupted research. SUF is not research — it’s applied communication and outreach: a non-profit social-media and community platform run by CASC, focused on impressions, engagements, and content amplification. CIHR’s mandate is to fund health research and its translation — not standalone marketing or promotional campaigns unrelated to research outputs.

Yet they stretched to fit. They framed it as continuity from PHAC’s external pilot. Forsythe openly admitted it was “probably not too much of a stretch” but would require “collaborative agreements” and CIHR leading the coordination — exactly what happened.

The agency didn’t just approve — it volunteered to act as SUF’s funding concierge, proactively orchestrating multi-agency support and fast-tracking the money with minimal scrutiny.

That’s not merit-based grantmaking. When a well-connected applicant emails the president, the bureaucracy bends over backwards to deliver, coordinates funding from other departments, and skips the rules everyone else has to follow — that’s crony-directed funding with a side of institutional capture.

The 2023 “Extension” — Same Playbook, More Redactions

Nine months later — November 2022 — Caulfield was back at the trough, requesting “emergency funds” again.

CIHR obliged. They awarded another $1.5 million — labeled an “extension” of the 2022 bridge grant. No new open call. No external peer review. No competing bids.

Internal emails from July 2023 show the process was handled as an administrative review by three CIHR staff, completed during a one-hour meeting on June 21. Paula Kirton asked if the original application had received a full scientific review; Melanie Brulé confirmed it was administrative — not peer-reviewed — because it was treated as an extension of an existing grant.

The evaluation criteria? Alignment with SUF’s existing platform, team diversity/commitment, sustainability plan (securing external funding), and budget appropriateness. No emphasis on scientific merit, innovation, or rigorous methodological assessment of impact beyond basic tracking. The final score and reviewer comments are heavily redacted — names, detailed notes, and decision rationale all blacked out.

Adrian Mota asked for confirmation the internal review was presidentially approved — a nod to how these decisions bypassed standard channels. Brulé noted the process was similar to the previous one and Kirton confirmed it had been approved directly by the President.

SUF even mentioned in the process that they had leveraged CIHR funding to secure an additional $1.75 million from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and PHAC — a snowball effect made possible by the initial preferential treatment.

“SUF was able to leverage CIHR funding to attract additional project funds from the PHAC-lmmunization Partnership Fund (IPF) and Environment Climate Change Canada (ECCC).” — 79th Meeting of the Subcommittee on Implementation & Oversight (SCIO), February 2023

Kirton/Brulé July 2023 email exchange — “administrative review” confirmation and “three internal CIHR reviewers”

Kirton/Brulé July 2023 email exchange — “evaluation criteria”, and “expedited process”

Mota/Kirton email — internal review was presidentially approved + redacted evaluation

This was the same playbook as 2022: internal review, presidential sign-off, heavy redactions, and creative framing as an “extension” of PHAC’s expired external pilot. The pattern is unmistakable. CIHR did not just approve funding — it repeatedly bent its processes to deliver fast, non-competitive cash to one favoured initiative, while obscuring who decided and how. When the agency itself volunteers to coordinate multi-department support and hides the evaluation trail, you’re no longer seeing impartial grantmaking. You’re seeing institutional favouritism.

CIHR – Complicit in the Spread of Misinformation?

While CIHR was shoveling millions at ScienceUpFirst to police “misinformation” and shut down vaccine skepticism, the agency was busy stonewalling and protecting its own funded fraud.

In April 2022, CMAJ published a CIHR-backed simulation study by David Fisman and colleagues claiming the unvaccinated were a disproportionate danger to everyone else. Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden waved it in Parliament days later to justify keeping travel restrictions on millions of unvaccinated Canadians.

Within a week, dozens of scientists shredded it online — calling out fabrication, falsification, and results that flat-out contradicted real-world Omicron data. I filed a formal misconduct complaint with U of T in May 2022, then escalated to CIHR’s Secretariat on Responsible Conduct of Research (SRCR) when the university blew it off.

My July 25, 2022 letter was crystal clear: retract the paper, force a public correction of the false claims, notify Parliament they’d been fed bogus science, review Fisman’s other work, and bar him from future CIHR cash.

July 2022 letter excerpt requesting CIHR action — retraction and public correction of Fisman et al. study

CIHR’s answer? In November–December 2022, the Tri-Agency Presidents voted no — no investigation, no retraction, no parliamentary correction, nothing. They washed their hands and deferred to U of T, which had already slammed the file shut without touching the evidence.

When CIHR refused to act, I escalated further — filing with the Anti-Rackets Branch of the Ontario Provincial Police, requesting an investigation into potential fraud and misuse of public funds by CMAJ, CIHR, University of Toronto, and Fisman et al. When they too turned a blind eye, I went straight to the public and published two books: Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science and Fisman’s Fraud: The Accomplices. Opposition MPs took notice, acknowledging the books and the scapegoating in Parliament — yet the Liberal government has never formally acknowledged wrongdoing, never issued an apology, nor stopped citing the study’s false claims. The lie continues to be propagated.

And here’s the kicker: that same window — late 2022 and into 2023 — is when CIHR handed SUF yet another $1.5 million “extension.” While they refused to clean up alleged misinformation in their own portfolio, they were emboldening a single outfit to label dissent as disinformation.

Worse: they kept the spigot open for Fisman to produce “research” justifying government overreach. Even after CIHR was handed irrefutable proof of Fisman’s textbook fraud, they extended his grant timeline and allowed more bogus work — including an updated transmission study in PLOS ONE (April 2024) that doubled down on the false, harmful narrative that the unvaccinated posed greater risk to others, plus a pro-mask mandate study that critics slammed for similar flaws.

CIHR wouldn’t touch the fraud, wouldn’t correct the parliamentary record, wouldn’t stop the cash flow — instead they had no problem funding the guy who helped falsely justify the very restrictions people were protesting.

One side gets cancelled; the other gets amplified.

Concluding Remarks

The evidence from these ATIPs is damning: millions in taxpayer dollars flowed to ScienceUpFirst through direct access, expedited directed grants, internal “creative” workarounds, presidential sign-offs, administrative rubber stamps, and heavy redactions that hide who decided and how.

A senator lobbies cabinet heavyweights for his own co-founded project. A law professor emails the CIHR president directly — and gets red-carpet service. The agency volunteers to “herd the cats” across departments, fast-tracks funding without competition or external peer review, and stretches its research mandate to bankroll a non-research marketing platform. All while refusing to touch alleged fraud in its own portfolio.

This isn’t about supporting science communication. It’s about entrenching a single, federally-backed group as the arbiter of “misinformation” — with no open competition, no independent oversight, and no accountability. One narrative gets the megaphone; legitimate questions, dissenting data, and inconvenient evidence get labeled disinformation and sidelined.

It was never about protecting the public.

It was about controlling the narrative to control the people.

*In addition to the initial $1.75 million PHAC IPF pilot (2021), ~$3 million in CIHR directed grants (2022–2023), and ~$1.75 million leveraged from PHAC/ECCC (total ~$6.5 million from 2021–2024), ScienceUpFirst/CASC secured $14.2 million from ISED’s Strategic Science Fund (SSF) for operations from 2024–2029— pushing the confirmed federal total to over $20.7 million.

A huge thank-you to Karen Rucas who submitted these and many other ATIPs on my behalf, coordinated the responses, chased redactions, and kept everything moving. Your help has been invaluable — this work wouldn’t have seen the light without you.

Thank you for reading — and for caring about where our money really goes.