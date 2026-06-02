Join Me Wednesday: How Did They Impose Mandates When the Science Didn’t Support Them?
Dear Subscribers,
One of the questions I keep returning to is this: How did the Canadian government impose sweeping vaccine mandates when the underlying evidence was so weak?
The science never justified these policies, yet they were enforced anyway — often at great personal and societal cost.
That’s why I’m excited to be the guest speaker at this week’s Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA) roundtable.
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Format: Online (Zoom) + Open Q&A
I’ll walk through my three-phase approach to these cases:
Phase 1: Targeted exposure of overt fraud
Phase 2: Systematic dismantling of the flawed evidence base
Phase 3: Comprehensive Charter analysis under Sections 7 and 1
I’ll also discuss common Crown and employer tactics, why strategic statistical framing is so powerful, and practical ways to build a stronger evidentiary record in Charter challenges.
The presentation will run about 45 minutes, followed by an open Q&A — so bring your questions about the data, methods, strategy, or anything else related to the mandates.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link.
I haven’t been as active on Substack or X lately because I’ve been deep in writing the new book. This webinar is a chance to share some of that work in progress with all of you.
Whether you’ve followed my work for a while or are new to it, I hope to see many of you there.
Looking forward to the discussion,
Regina Watteel
PhD Statistician & Author of Fisman’s Fraud
Love your work and your book. Looking forward to Wednesday.
How could it happen? It has happened before.
https://substack.com/@theviraldelusion/note/p-167014259?r=o12i0.
Also, read The Real Anthony Fauci.
After all the analytics, rationalization, and doubts the conclusion is that Evil does exist.
I'm looking forward to Dr Regina Watteel's experiences & insights on the last COVID-19 Plandemic, mRNA eugenic goals of overpopulation anthropocide & the next ones being attempted in worldwide roll-out again. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/e-history-evolution/7-work-play-population
During the late 1970s, as part of public community advocacy for the successful British Columbia Uranium exploration & mining Moratorium, (BC achieved 1982 & Quebec achieved in 2014) we were privileged to have Dr. Rosalie Bertell, bio-statistician reviewing her work on the many 10s of millions population Tri-State Survey. Dr. Bertell, beyond exposing us to statistical science, helped us understand the extreme flaws of nuclear-industry captured government & studies. Dr Bertell pointed to how important traceable but confidential intimate anecdotal witness is to statistical & epidemiological studies. INTIMACY is not only important for establishing facts-on-the-ground, but as well animates real people & whole communities in the telling & reach-out of their complex & meaningful life-significant stories. I've taken roles as Pollution Control officer in industry & Health & Safety Officer in reforestation among other community-health roles, so understand the importance of having a face behind each story.
Being a life-long student of indigenous knowledge, I'm amazed at how all humanity's worldwide 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') ancestors had devoted record-keeping specialists monitoring & expressing the names & stories of community members for health monitoring & refinement of best intervention or cultural health practices.
In Alex Haley's book 'Roots', he describes how the West African Griots whom he visited in his own quest, carried the names, relationships & stories of community members going back 1000s of years. After Jewish, Christian & Islamic colonialism destroyed the written records such as the international Hieroglyphic graphic pictorial Character writing, Griots kept these records alive in oral memory. Indigenous peoples on every continent had graphic character writing, accounting & record-keeping systems, destroyed by 'exogenous' (L. 'other-generated') colonial invasion, violence & genocide.
How colonial 'exogenous' (Latin 'other-generated') Oligarch empire language has been skewed to the opposite of etymological meanings, by institutionalized left & right from its once 'indigenous' true cultural Relational 'economy' (Greek 'oikos' = 'home' + 'namein' = 'care-&-nurture') origins https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy as COLLABORATIVE LANGUAGE. Both left & right are dysfunctional actually complementary fragments of a once integrated collaborative indigenous whole.
https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/5-collaborative-language
The core of indigenous society is the ~100 (50-150) person Multihome-Dwelling-Complex (eg. Longhouse-apartment, Pueblo-townhouse & Kanata-village) intimate, intergenerational, female-male, interdisciplinary, critical-mass, economies-of-scale circular-economies in which these life-long record keeper specialists played their role.
Today 70% of people still live in Multihomes (apartment, townhouse & village) within an average of 32 dwelling units = ~100 people. 20% of Multihome-dwellers are extended families who are still the largest Social Service goods & services provider to our nation, estimated at ~2 trillion dollars across Turtle-Island / N. America per year. Albeit these most essential & appropriately scaled services are far superior to any inappropriately scaled cruel Institutional services & thereby unrecognized by myopic government, institutions & education. Because of this intergenerational relationship, with elders at hand, multihomes have the lowest level of mRNA uptake during the COVID-19 depopulation scam. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/1-extending-our-welcome-particpatory-multihome-cohousing