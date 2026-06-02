Dear Subscribers,

One of the questions I keep returning to is this: How did the Canadian government impose sweeping vaccine mandates when the underlying evidence was so weak?

The science never justified these policies, yet they were enforced anyway — often at great personal and societal cost.

That’s why I’m excited to be the guest speaker at this week’s Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA) roundtable.

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Format: Online (Zoom) + Open Q&A

I’ll walk through my three-phase approach to these cases:

Phase 1: Targeted exposure of overt fraud

Phase 2: Systematic dismantling of the flawed evidence base

Phase 3: Comprehensive Charter analysis under Sections 7 and 1

I’ll also discuss common Crown and employer tactics, why strategic statistical framing is so powerful, and practical ways to build a stronger evidentiary record in Charter challenges.

The presentation will run about 45 minutes, followed by an open Q&A — so bring your questions about the data, methods, strategy, or anything else related to the mandates.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

👉Register here.

I haven’t been as active on Substack or X lately because I’ve been deep in writing the new book. This webinar is a chance to share some of that work in progress with all of you.

Whether you’ve followed my work for a while or are new to it, I hope to see many of you there.

Looking forward to the discussion,

Regina Watteel

PhD Statistician & Author of Fisman’s Fraud